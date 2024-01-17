KANGAR, Jan 17 — The water tariff adjustment for the domestic category beginning February 1 will positively impact Syarikat Air Perlis (SAP), as it is expected to help the water operator intensify efforts to upgrade water supply infrastructure in the state.

State Infrastructure and Public Transport Committee chairman Izizam Ibrahim said there were frequent water supply problems due to low water pressure, and the worst-hit areas were Kuala Perlis and Chuping.

“It is true domestic consumers’ monthly water bills will increase with this tariff adjustment but this is all for improving water supply facilities for the people.

“For example, SAP still has no water tankers and has to rent lorries, which incurs big expenses. So, if we can buy water tankers, it will cut costs,” he told reporters after today’s state Exco meeting here.

Izizam said the water tariff adjustment was not a political issue and it was part of the government’s efforts to improve water supply infrastructure, including in Perlis, which needs to replace old pipes.

“Based on the existing water tariff rates before this adjustment, SAP can be said to be suffering losses of between RM5 million and RM6 million a year,” he said, adding that water tariffs in Perlis had not been adjusted since 1996.

With the adjustment, in Perlis, the rate will be 0-20 cubic metres at 70 sen, 21-35 cubic metres (RM1.10), exceeding 35 cubic metres (RM1.50) while the minimum charge is RM7 for domestic consumers.

The current rate is 0-15 cubic metres (40 sen), 16-40 cubic metres (70 sen) and 41 cubic metres and above (RM1.10) and minimum charge (RM4).

In a statement, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) said postponing the tariff adjustment could affect the sustainability of the water services industry in the long term and impact the quality of water supply to the people.

The tariff adjustment will see an average increase of 22 sen per cubic metre for consumers in Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan. — Bernama