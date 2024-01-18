GEORGE TOWN, Jan 18 — Gerakan deputy president Oh Tong Keong has criticised the unity government’s move in allowing water tariff rates to be increased in all states in the peninsula and Labuan amid the rising cost of living.

Referring to the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) announcement yesterday on the tariff hike for domestic users, he said from February 1, each household will have to fork out between RM1.60 and RM8 extra for 20 cubic metres of water usage per month.

“The people are already facing a high cost of living due to inflation and instead of easing their burden, the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional unity government is adding to their burden,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said PH pledged to provide “free water supply” during the elections if they took over the government.

“Instead of fulfilling their promise of free water supply, they increased the water tariff rates,” he said.

He questioned the rationale behind the water tariff hike especially in Penang and Selangor when the two states have failed in providing satisfactory water supply services.

“Even though the non-domestic consumers are not affected by the hike, they have to start paying for the electric surcharge that was originally born by the water supply companies,” he said.

He said non-domestic consumers will have to pay between RM0.40 and RM2 each month for the surcharge.

Oh, who is also Penang Gerakan chairman, said the Penang Water Supply Corporation had implemented water tariff rate adjustments two years in a row.

“New water tariff rates for non-domestic consumers were implemented on January 2023 and now, they are implementing hikes for domestic consumers from February 1,” he said.

He said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow should ensure the upgrading works for the Sungai Perai underwater pipeline is implemented as soon as possible instead of focusing on tariff rate increase.

“The rate increase from a minimum of RM2.50 per month to RM6.20 a month is an increase of 148 per cent or 2.48 times,” he said.

He said even those who use minimal amount of water will have to pay RM6.20 a month.

“This is unacceptable,” he said.

He said Chow’s remarks that it is an opportune time to increase the rates showed the state government does not care about the people and the burden they faced.

Even though the tariff rate in Penang remains the lowest in the country, Oh said it is still the highest increase in the history of the state.

“The electricity tariff rates have also increased and now it’s water, it is obvious the unity government is adding to the people’s burden,” he said.

He appealed to the unity government to consider the current economic situation before implementing the water tariff hike.