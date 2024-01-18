KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 ― There is no change to the flood situation in several areas in three states as 289 evacuees are still sheltering at seven temporary relief centres as of 6am today.

According to the latest report by the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), three centres are still operating in Batu Pahat and Segamat, housing 80 people from 22 families.

In Pahang, a total of 110 victims from 36 families are at two centres in Rompin, while in Sabah, two centres in Beluran are still sheltering 99 evacuees from 42 families.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station shows that six rivers, involving five states, are at danger levels.

The affected rivers are Sungai Johor, Kota Tinggi and Sungai Muar, Segamat in Johor; Sungai Kedah, Kota Setar (Kedah); Sungai Arau, Arau (Perlis); Sungai Klang, Klang (Selangor) and Sungai Terengganu, Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

Nadma also said that 17 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges and landslides, including Jalan Kuala Mentiga-Terapai in Pekan, Pahang; Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor; and Jalan Bukit Kayu Hitam-Bukit Tangga-Sintok in Kubang Pasu, Kedah.

It added that the number of fire victims still sheltering at a centre in Kuching, Sarawak remained at 38 people from 12 families. ― Bernama