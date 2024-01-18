KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Communications Ministry has instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to ask Meta to take down manipulated videos using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology of Bernama TV news on Facebook accounts.

Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching said that she herself has sent the links of the fake news videos, which depict the faces of Bernama TV news anchors reading reports on dubious investment schemes, to the commission for further action.

“This is not the first time that malicious individuals, scammers have used AI technology to create or produce such videos. A few months ago, I also noticed some parties using a video of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (Prime Minister), altering his speech to supposedly encourage the public to join an investment scheme.

“We cannot deny that AI technology has many benefits, but there are also risks when scammers use it for fraudulent purposes. Therefore, it is crucial that when the public receives or sees videos like this, they can file complaints with Meta or MCMC,” she said.

She said this when interviewed before being a guest on The Nation: Future of Media and Communications programme by Bernama TV, at Wisma Bernama, here, today.

Teo said that currently the authorities are also faced with the challenge of identifying the account owners, considering that some of them operate from abroad.

“There is no guarantee that new (fake) videos will not be created again, before using PMX (Prime Minister) videos, now Bernama videos, so as internet users, we need to be careful,” she said.

Accordingly, Teo advised the public to ensure the validity of every information and news they receive by using various fact-checking platforms, in addition to improving their digital literacy.

“We need to be careful about the various risks that exist in this digital world, given that Malaysia is one of the countries where our citizens spend the longest time on the internet, our average screen time is 8 hours and 6 minutes a day,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bernama TV head Nor Hamzeela Md Hambali said police reports regarding the videos were lodged by her today.

According to her, there are two fake Bernama TV news videos uploaded by two different Facebook accounts, namely Cyber Community Convergence and Exactly Straight. — Bernama