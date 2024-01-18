ALOR GAJAH, Jan 18 — A teenage boy, who concocted a plan for his own ‘arrest’ with two other friends impersonating policemen so that they could deceive his mother into paying for his ‘release’, was arrested recently, police said.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu, in a statement today, said on November 25, the 15-year-old student did not return home.

He said two days later, the boy’s mother met one of the suspects, a friend of her son by the name of Acap, aged 29.

Impersonating a policeman, he told her that her son had been arrested and needed a specific amount of money to secure his release.

Arshad said on Nov 29, the 58-year-old woman, who is a clinic assistant, withdrew RM25,000 from her Tabung Haji account before handing it over to Acap and another friend, aged 17, on the same day.

He said the son returned home the next day, but when she checked with the Seremban police station, was informed there had been no such arrest.

Upon realising that her son and his friends had deceived her, she lodged a report at the Masjid Tanah police station on December 2.

He said the trio have no criminal records and are expected to be charged tomorrow under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama