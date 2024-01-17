PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — Malaysia reaffirms its support for the ‘One China Policy’ as it marks the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations with China this year.

Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) underscored that Malaysia has always, and will continue, to adhere to the “One China Policy” that has been the basis of this strong and mutually-beneficial partnership.

The ministry said a series of programmes and activities are being planned to commemorate the anniversary, including, but not limited to, exchanges of high-level visits, issuance of commemorative stamps, business forums/talks and cultural performances.

In 2013, both countries’ relations were elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

Last year, following the 10th anniversary of the CSP, engagements between the two countries were further enhanced with visits by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to China and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji to Malaysia.

“This reflects the importance that the leaders of both countries have placed on Malaysia-China ties, premised upon mutual respect and understanding,” the statement read.

Malaysia and China established formal bilateral relations in May 31, 1974, following signing of the Joint Communique between then Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak and Premier Chou En-Lai. — Bernama

