MELAKA, Jan 16 — The Chinese government is offering 1,000 more scholarships to Malaysian post-Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students to undergo training in that country, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The deputy prime minister said selected students would be sent to China for between three months and one year to undergo training in various fields under a Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“The Chinese government will fully finance the courses, including accommodation and other expenses. This is a good offer and these places will be distributed among existing TVET institutions.

“They ask for students to bear only their airfares, and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) will pay for the return air tickets of our TVET students,” he said.

He told reporters this after launching the Place & Train UTeM@KPT TVET programme at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) in Durian Tunggal here today. — Bernama

