IPOH, Jan 16 — The suspect arrested in connection with committing arson at Beruas Member of Parliament Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham’s residence in Ayer Tawar on January 10, would be released on police bail tomorrow.

Manjung police chief ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah in a statement tonight said the man would also become a witness if needed.

“The investigation papers have been refereed to the Perak state Deputy Public Prosecutor and received instruction to release him on police bail while the man also become a witness in the case if needed,” he said.

Police also urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the investigating officer ASP Mohd Azalan Ab. Karim at 019-3927837 to assist in police investigations.

Yesterday, police had detained a man in Shah Alam and obtained a remand order to detain the 30-year-old suspect to carry out investigations under Section 435 of the Penal Code for allegedly throwing a molotov cocktail into the residence of Ngeh.

This morning, the Magsitrates Court in Seri Manjung allowed police to remand the suspect for another day (until tomorrow).

In the incident last Wednesday, molotov cocktail was believed to have been thrown into Ngeh’s residence that resulted in a fire that destroyed one car and damaged two other cars. — Bernama

