IPOH, Jan 15 — The full report on the investigation into the Molotov cocktail fire at the residence of Beruas Member of Parliament Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham is expected to be concluded this week.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Sayani Saidon, said that the report encompasses an analysis of the primary material evidence, namely the Molotov cocktail retrieved from the crime scene.

"The department has conducted a comprehensive investigation. We are just waiting to verify the material contained in the two items of evidence sent to the lab in Kuala Lumpur.

"Based on the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure), it takes 10 days to obtain the results. So it may take another two or three days for us to conclude the report," he told reporters after the 2024 Director's mandate ceremony at the Perak JBPM Headquarters in Meru Raya, here today.

Sayani said the department's investigation was focused on identifying if there were any element of mischief in the cause of the fire.

"If the lab results show any element of mischief at the scene, we will update the police for further action," he said.

On Friday (Jan 12 ), police detained a man to facilitate investigations into the fire at the porch of Ngeh's house in Taman Semarak Jaya, Ayer Tawar. — Bernama

