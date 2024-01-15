KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Controversial UK-based blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin has derided Malaysia’s attempt to bring him back for questioning over a purported plot to topple the Anwar government dubbed the “Dubai Move”.

The 73-year-old said to run the Malaysia Today news portal, said there is no extradition treaty between Malaysia and the UK that can be used to force him home.

“The Malaysian government or Bukit Aman cannot contact Interpol. Interpol can't do anything, they can only advise, they don't have the power to arrest. They just like a communication centre and not like the FBI that can raid with helicopters and everything.

“If you contact the Interpol, it will be in vain, if you contact the British government, it will be in vain because we do not have an extradition treaty,” he said in a video titled “Extradition from UK: Let me school the AG and IGP” and posted on his YouTube account yesterday.

According to Raja Petra, Malaysian authorities would face a lengthy process to force him home.

He added that in the end, the decision on whether to send him back or not is a prerogative of the British home minister.

“The first step, the UK court will look at the dual criminalities. The IGP said my case is under sedition. It's not illegal here in England.

“I was also born in England. I received protection from the government here because I'm a British subject. So the process to extradite is not so easy, is not making phone calls or making applications, no, no, you have to go to the court here. You have to convince them that there is an element of dual criminalities,” he said.

The blogger also questioned if it was unlawful for him to talk about the “Dubai Move”.

“In my latest case, the Dubai move. I said the government will collapse, the prime minister will collapse, so? So what? What’s wrong?” he asked.

Comparing Malaysia to the UK, he said Britons were not hauled up when they talked about plots to topple British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“They call it the ‘Manchester Move’. But it's not a crime to talk about it,” he said.

Raja Petra said he is willing to give his statement to the Malaysian authorities at any embassy outside the country as long as the government covers his travel and accommodation expenses.

“You can record my statement in Bangkok or anywhere. As per our previous arrangements, first send me RM50,000, maybe more, for my hotel and travel expenses for one week.

“In Singapore, I would usually stay at the Mandarin Oriental and the Kempinski in Bangkok. I normally travel using Emirates Airlines. Send me RM80,000 and we'll meet in Bangkok. You can take my statement if you want. No problem.

“I’m willing to cooperate with the Malaysian government, be it with the IGP or the AG. You just contact me, I will be there. I'll give you my bank account, and you send me the money,” he said.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain police were investigating several people, including Raja Petra, under Section 124C of the Penal Code for posting videos about the “Dubai Move” on social media that are deemed to be harmful to parliamentary democracy, after numerous complaints were filed nationwide.

Section 124C covers the offence of attempting to commit activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy and comes with a mandatory jail term of up to 15 years.

Last Saturday, Razarudin said the police will refer to the Attorney General's Chambers to decide the next court of action on Raja Petra.

The ouster plot against Anwar was first disclosed by Community Communication Department deputy director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop on December 30.

Anwar has acknowledged the plot allegations but has played them down, saying he prefers to focus on his government work.