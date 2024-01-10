SHAH ALAM, Jan 10 — Bukit Aman said today it was monitoring closely a purported provocative claim by controversial blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin that several PAS lawmakers will be detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) for their alleged involvement in the ‘Dubai Move’.

Criminal Investigation director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Suhaily Mohd Zain said this in response to Raja Petra’s latest claim made yesterday.

“As of noon, there were no reports lodged against Raja Petra’s statement but in our determination, the alleged statement made can further incite the public since it calls for public demonstrations to be held,” he told reporters here.

Suhaily said police were nonetheless monitoring any possible development closely and will seek the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action if any criminal elements is to be found.

Yesterday Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said an investigation paper was opened yesterday under Section 124C of the Penal Code, following numerous reports nationwide on the “Dubai Move”, which is purportedly a plot to topple the unity government.

Section 124C covers the offence of attempting to commit activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy and comes with a mandatory jail term of up to 15 years.

The ouster plot against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, first disclosed by Community Communication Department (J-KOM) deputy director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop on December 30, was confirmed by both Opposition and government figures last week.

Perikatan Nasional elections chief Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor clarified that the “Dubai Move” did not take place in the United Arab Emirates capital as claimed, but in downtown Chow Kit here.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had also said he had received intelligence reports authenticating the ouster plot.

Anwar has acknowledged the plot allegations but has played them down, saying he prefers to focus on his government work.