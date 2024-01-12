PUTRAJAYA, Jan 12 — Malaysians have been advised to deter all non-essential travel to Yemen.

The Foreign Ministry said this in a statement on Friday following air strikes led by the United States (US) military forces together with the United Kingdom (UK), targeting Houthi-controlled areas in the country on Thursday (January 11).

It said Malaysians residing in Yemen — mainly students — are safe and located away from the conflict area.

The ministry, through the Embassy of Malaysia in Muscat, is closely monitoring the situation.

“All Malaysians in Yemen are urged to keep vigilant and follow the latest updates issued by the local authorities,” said the statement.

For assistance, the Embassy of Malaysia in Muscat is reachable at Villa No 2443, Way 3030 Shatti Al Qurum, P.O. Box 51, Bareeq Alshati, Muscat, or via telephone number + (968) 2469 8329 + (968) 7159 2388 as well as email at [email protected].

According to international media, the US and UK carried out strikes on multiple Houthi targets inside Yemen late Thursday in direct response to Houthi attacks against international maritime vessel in the Red Sea. — Bernama

