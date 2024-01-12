KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Malaysia will continue to support South Africa in its legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Friday, said Malaysia as a State Party to the Genocide Convention calls on Israel to respect international law and immediately end its atrocities against the Palestinians.

The statement also said that Malaysia reaffirms its dedication to championing the Palestinian cause through all available channels and looks forward to the outcome of the ICJ proceeding.

“Malaysia welcomes the commencement of the public hearings of the proceedings instituted by South Africa against Israel before ICJ from 11 to 12 January,” it said.

South Africa’s application, filed on December 29, 2023, relates to violations by Israel of its obligations under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (the “Genocide Convention”) against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In its oral argument, South Africa emphasised the urgent need for provisional measures including for Israel to immediately suspend its military campaign in the Gaza Strip, and cease its atrocities against Palestinians.

South Africa provided compelling evidence of Israel’s genocidal intent and acts perpetrated against Palestinians, violating the Genocide Convention.

The second day of hearings will continue with Israel’s oral argument. The ICJ ruling on provisional measures is expected within the next few weeks upon the completion of hearings from both sides. — Bernama