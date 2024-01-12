BEIJING, Jan 12 — China called today for all sides to prevent the Yemen conflict from expanding, after strikes by the United States and United Kingdom on Houthi rebel targets.

Heavy US and British air strikes pounded targets in rebel-held Yemen early on Friday after weeks of disruptive attacks on Red Sea shipping by Iran-backed Houthi forces acting in solidarity with Hamas.

“China is concerned about the escalation of tensions in the Red Sea,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

“We urge the relevant parties to keep calm and exercise restraint, to prevent the conflict from expanding,” she added.

Advertisement

The Houthis have carried out a growing number of attacks on what they deem to be Israel-linked shipping in the key international trade route since the eruption of the war in Gaza sparked by Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

Today, Beijing stressed that the “Red Sea region is an important passage for international logistics and the energy trade”.

“We hope that the relevant parties can all play a constructive and responsible role in protecting the regional security and stability of the Red Sea, in line with the international community’s shared interests,” Mao said.

Advertisement

China, she added, urged “all parties to jointly maintain the security of international waterways and avoid harassing civilian vessels, as this is detrimental to the global economy and trade.” — AFP