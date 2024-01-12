PUTRAJAYA, Jan 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today conveyed to Germany Malaysia’s stance of not recognising Israel and its condemnation of the Zionist regime’s brutality in the killing of innocent Palestinians, especially women and children.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Malaysia’s firm position was conveyed by Anwar to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who paid a courtesy call on the prime minister at Perdana Putra today.

“On the issue in Gaza, the Prime Minister strongly condemned the killing of innocent Palestinians, especially women and children, by the Zionist regime,” he told the media after the meeting.

Anwar also urged Germany, as a close ally of Israel, to exert pressure for an immediate ceasefire and to stop the bombings and violence against the Palestinian people, Mohamad said.

He said Anwar had also conveyed his wish for more intellectual discourse sessions between Malaysia and Germany, given the differing perceptions between the East and Western nations.

“Many thinkers from Germany, although not Muslims, produce many articles related to Islam. This can be enhanced to address the clash of ignorance due to a lack of understanding that leads to high levels of suspicion,” he said. — Bernama