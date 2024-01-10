KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The police are looking at various angles in their investigation into the Molotov cocktail attack on Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham’s house in Ayer Tawar, Perak today, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said this includes collecting intelligence information from the Special Branch and also public tip-offs.

Razarudin said the police would also identify whether the case had any connection with the comments made by Ngeh before this.

“If there is an arrest then we will know if there is any relation,” he told Bernama tonight.

He added that intelligence also found that Ngeh had no issues with the community in Ayer Tawar.

“I urge the community not to make any speculations regarding this incident because the investigation is still ongoing,” he said.

Earlier, Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the police are hunting for the individual suspected of hurling a Molotov cocktail into the house of Ngeh, which damaged three vehicles. — Bernama

