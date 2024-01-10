PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil said that he has not received information from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding the request to block the broadcast of the documentary Man on the Run on streaming platforms in the country.

Fahmi, who is also the unity government’s spokesman, said that he understands the request was raised in court by the lawyer for former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“If there is (an application), we will go through that process, but at this time, I have not received it,” he said at a press conference here today.

On January 8, it was reported that Najib, through his lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, filed an application in the High Court urging the Malaysian government to take immediate action by directing the streaming service Netflix to remove the documentary Man on the Run, which is about the 1MDB scandal, from being aired in the country.

Najib’s lawyer claimed that the 1 hour 38 minutes documentary is highly sub judice to his client as the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial is ongoing, and the prosecution is bound by the responsibility to take immediate action.

Meanwhile, Fahmi stated that today’s Cabinet meeting did not discuss matters involving the Pardons Board, including Najib’s case.

He said that the Cabinet cannot preempt the process as it is the prerogative and discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“We did not discuss it in today’s meeting, but generally, we cannot preempt the Pardons Board process. So, we leave it to the Pardons Board (regarding Najib’s pardon issue),” he said.

Earlier, media reports indicated that the Pardons Board is scheduled to make a decision on Najib’s application for a pardon by the end of this month.

According to the reports, the application by the former prime minister, who is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd, will be heard in a Pardons Board meeting scheduled for the third week of January. — Bernama