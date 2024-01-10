KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Communications Ministry is ready to collaborate with Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) for the reopening ceremony of Merdeka Stadium in the second quarter of this year.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this is because the ministry can provide archival material related to the stadium, which was first built in 1956.

“We haven’t had any discussions (on this matter) yet, but if needed, we are ready to assist, including providing materials such as footage from national films and archival material that may be in RTM’s archives, for example.

“So, there is synergy and InsyaAllah, I will try to discuss with PNB to see how we can strengthen the relationship between PNB and the Ministry of Communications,” he said.

Fahmi was speaking to newsmen after attending the opening ceremony of Menara Merdeka 118, officiated by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah tonight.

Earlier, PNB Group chairman Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda said Merdeka Stadium is expected to be reopened to the public in the second quarter of this year after being closed since 2016.

He said restoration efforts to return the stadium to its original form in 1957 received cooperation from the Badan Warisan Malaysia and the National Heritage Department. — Bernama

