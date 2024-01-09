KLANG, Jan 9 — There is no restriction on foreigners buying subsidised cooking oil packets but they are still subject to the same purchase limits as Malaysians, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said the ban to prevent foreigners from buying subsidised goods has not been implemented, but his ministry has received suggestions regarding the matter.

“There are recommendations and suggestions, but what then is the mechanism for us to monitor with? If we have to create a system (subsidy) only for packet oil, it is not a cost-effective action for the government and retailers including small grocery stores,” he said after a working visit to Perceptive Logistic Sdn Bhd in Port Klang today.

He was commenting on whether there is a ban on the purchase of packet cooking oil following the spread of viral videos with Malaysians castigating traders on sales of the subsidised item to foreigners.

Advertisement

In the same development, he said the ministry (KPDN) was carrying out an audit from last October until this March targeting refineries and cooking oil packaging to investigate if there was any leakage or malpractice.

In another development, Armizan explained that he was aware of the situation of more costly Indian onions and that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security was also taking steps to stabilise the price of the item by increasing imports from other countries.

He said the increase in price of Indian onions occurred following the restrictions imposed by the country until March 31 as they are facing elections, to ensure sufficient domestic supply.

Advertisement

The media had reported that Indian onion prices have risen by more than 30 per cent since last month. — Bernama