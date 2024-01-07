TENOM, Jan 7 — The Enforcement Division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has opened 88 investigation papers in connection with alleged umrah package frauds, said its minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said that, on December 22 last year, a group of consumers, claiming to be victims of umrah fraud, lodged a report to the KPDN Enforcement Division in Putrajaya and several other states.

He said that the complaint was about the company’s failure to make restitution, as ordered by the Tribunal for Consumer Claims Malaysia (TTPM), to the affected victims.

“Parts of the investigation have been completed, and thus far, a company based in Putrajaya has received a notice for prosecution, which will take place next Tuesday. The prosecution was made under Section 117(1) of the Consumer Protection Act 1999,” he said.

He said this to reporters after surveying the essential goods and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution and community drumming programme, around Tenom here today.

Armizan said that the issue of fraudulent umrah cases under the KPDN is related to the consumer aspect, while the licensing aspect, criminal elements and others are under the jurisdiction of other ministries and agencies.

“Considering the increasing number of issues and cases involving umrah package frauds, I have asked the secretary-general of the KPDN to hold an urgent discussion, through a committee involving relevant agencies.

“This is important for coordinating and identifying the actions which need to be implemented, to ensure more holistic protection in the management of umrah and Haj pilgrimages,” he said.

He said that this included studying the need to improve the existing legal framework, for consideration by the Cabinet. — Bernama