TENOM, Jan 7 — The Federal Government has allocated RM225 million for the implementation of the essential goods and liquefied petroleum gas distribution and community drumming programme this year, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said the programme would be implemented in six states, namely Sabah, Sarawak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Kedah.

He added that of the amount allocated, RM79.7 million has been set aside for the implementation of the programme in Sabah.

“The Ministry is working on improving the implementation of the programme, which involves three aspects, namely procurement procedures; control mechanisms and study compliance; and recipient community targeting.

“We will strive to improve its implementation to ensure that the objectives of the programme are met, benefiting the target groups in line with the targeted subsidy policy under the Madani Government,” he said after conducting a check on the implementation of the programme around Tenom here today.

Through the programme, the government will bear the cost of transportation to deliver essential goods to selected rural areas, ensuring residents access to these items at affordable prices equivalent to those in the nearest city or town.

On today’s programme, Armizan said it aims to oversee the distribution of government subsidies by companies tasked with transporting selected essential goods from supply hubs to sales centres in rural areas.

“The objective of this programme is to ensure that residents in selected rural areas have access to a number of essential goods, especially controlled items, at the same price enjoyed by residents in other areas.

“This programme also helps create stability in the supply of essential goods and controlled items in rural areas. The seven items involved in this programme are white rice, sugar, wheat flour, cooking oil, liquefied petroleum gas, RON95 petrol and diesel,” he said. — Bernama