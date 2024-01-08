BACHOK Jan 8 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is prepared to conduct audits on licence holders involved in rice wholesale, export, import, rice mills, padi purchase, rice retailing and special approval for selling certified padi seeds to address cartel-related issues.

According to its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, currently, there are about 39,000 individuals involved in the rice and padi industry.

“I personally conducted surprise visits to assess the status of rice and all aspects of food consumption in the country without prior notification.

“Alhamdulillah, at present this issue is gradually being resolved because we are taking collective action, and if anyone, violates the law, we trust that the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will take appropriate measures, similar to what we are currently doing,” he told reporters after visiting a cattle breeding and farming centre at Kampung Seneng Jelawat here today.

Mohamad said that through the National Rice and Padi Control Agency (KSPBN), they conduct investigations and take action based on facts, working in coordination with the KPDN.

“We respond to concrete facts and refrain from publicising individual cases.

“The investigations are conducted in collaboration with KPDN, given their role in addressing cartel-related issues,” he said adding that at present there are cases at the prosecution stage. — Bernama

