KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Kedah Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar and former Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Ramli have been appointed as party vice presidents for the 2023-2026 term.

Newly-minted Amanah secretary-general Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said the appointments had received unanimous support at the party’s National Leadership Committee (JKP) meeting today, which was chaired by president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

“Those appointed are a combination of seasoned and young leaders who are among the 27 JKP members elected at Amanah’s 2023 National Convention that took place on December 24,” he said in a statement.

Muhammad Faiz said that at today’s meeting, Norhayati Bidin and Khalid Abd Samad retained their positions as the deputy secretary-general and the communications director, respectively, while Hulu Langat MP Mohd Sany Hamzan was appointed as the election director and Pulai MP Suhaizan Kaiat is the human resource development director.

“The appointment of the state Amanah chairmen will be made during the upcoming national meeting after sufficient written notice is given to each branch across the country to nominate a suitable candidate for consideration,” he said.

Muhammad Faiz said today’s meeting also approved Amanah’s strategic framework, which was decided at the party’s retreat held yesterday.

At the party elections on December 24, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, who is also the Minister of Agriculture and Food Securities retained his position as Amanah president for the third term.

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa was elected as deputy president, while Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, and Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud were appointed as vice presidents. — Bernama