GEORGE TOWN, Jan 7 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued summonses against 73 e-hailing drivers during a special operation in Penang yesterday.

In a statement today, JPJ said the operation was conducted by the Penang JPJ Operations Unit in Sunway Carnival Mall and Penang Sentral on the mainland as well as Queensbay and Bayan Lepas International Airport (LTABL) on the island.

“In the operation, 73 private vehicles were inspected and penalised for obstructing traffic, using excessive tint, not displaying the e-hailing sticker and parking in non-designated areas,” it said.

Apart from this, 103 summonses were also issued to motorists and motorcyclists for various traffic offences during an operation on Jalan Sepoy Lines here yesterday.

JPJ said the offences included driving without a licence, having an expired Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM), as well as non-possession of insurance and goods vehicle driving licence.

Similar operations would continue to be conducted to monitor and take action against road users who fail to abide by the Road Transport Act 1987, Construction and Use Regulations (C&U) 1959 and Land Public Transport Act 2010, it said. — Bernama

