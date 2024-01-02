SHAH ALAM, Jan 2 — Malaysian motorists can start renewing their driver’s licence online from next month through the MyJPJ mobile application.

Its minister Anthony Loke said that renewals for both the driver’s licence and road tax through the MyJPJ mobile application will be conducted in phases, with the initial phase open only to Malaysians.

“To encourage the use of e-LMM, those who choose e-LMM to end their licences will enjoy a rebate of RM5,” he told a press conference at the Selangor headquarters of the Road Transport Department (RTD) today.

The abbreviation refers to the e-driving licence.

“This rebate will be enjoyed throughout this year starting from February 1, 2024 until December 31, 2024,” Loke added.

“Starting from today, the public can share their e-LMM or their digital road tax via the new function available in the MyJPJ app.

“Through this new function in the app, it will enable users to share their e-licences with either family or friends or other individuals that are allowed by the user,” Loke said.

The digitisation of the road tax was rolled out last February.

Malaysian private vehicle owners and drivers are no longer required to stick physical copies of their road tax on their windscreen, instead they only need to show or screenshot their road tax data when asked by enforcers.

The same MyJPJ app can also access a motorist's driving licence.

Among the functions of the MyJPJ app is enabling users to share their online data with relevant parties.

The user can also set a timeframe on how long the information can be accessed by others.

Citing a survey by RTD, Loke said that only 7.5 million people are utilising the digital platform to date.



As such, the RTD has issued a security slip in place of the physical road tax sticker as well as for driver’s licence.

“However, this security slip is not compulsory as it only an option for those who still need some time to get used to the digitised system.

“The government is hopeful that through the efforts of the Transport Ministry and RTD, we are able to work towards the full support for a digitised system for the public,” Loke said.



