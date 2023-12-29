KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) Director Datuk Seri Aidi Ismail bid farewell to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) today after 36 years of service in the police force with his mandatory retirement this coming January.

The Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur today, which was attended by senior officers and their wives, was symbolic as a final tribute to Aidi who was accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Raja Asaudat Raja Muda.

Also present was Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

The ceremony started at 5pm with a performance by the PDRM central band with Aidi given the honour of leading it, followed by a poem recital entitled ‘Perwiraku’ delivered by Melaka JPJKK head ACP Foo Chek Seng.

Retracing the history of Aidi’s service in the police force, the native of Kuala Terengganu who graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) began his career after completing basic policing training at Pulapol Kuala Lumpur in 1989 as an ASP Cadet.

He then held various positions in the Logistics Department in Bukit Aman and contingent before deciding to continue his studies for a Master of Science (Operations and Supply Chain Management) at Liverpool University, United Kingdom in 2003.

The sixth of the seven siblings was also entrusted to hold several important positions in the same department and also filled the position of Head of the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Management Department from 2013 to 2015 with the rank of SAC.

Aidi then returned to the Department of Logistics and Technology as Deputy Director (Technical/Operations) in 2015 with the rank of DCP before leading the Terengganu contingent in 2017 to 2020 and subsequently appointed as Sarawak Police Commissioner from February 2020 to February 2022.

On Feb 23, 2023, Aidi was appointed as Director of JPJKK to fill the vacancy of Datuk Ramli Din who retired. — Bernama