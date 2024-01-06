ALOR GAJAH, Jan 6 — The Melaka government welcomes the involvement of higher education institutions, including Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), in knowledge-sharing, particularly in the field of arts and culture, to enhance the state’s image as a leading tourist destination.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said this is in line with efforts to promote Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024) to draw more local and foreign tourists to the state.

He said the state government is allowing UiTM to make suggestions on efforts to enhance Melaka’s identity as a state rich in heritage and history.

“This includes ideas to decorate buildings in tourist towns with colourful murals tracing the state’s history from the glory of the Melaka Sultanate until the present time, without neglecting the community’s cultural values,” he told reporters after launching the MCLIVE 7.0 UiTM at the Lendu Campus here today.

Advertisement

Also present were UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib@Sahibuddin and UiTM Board of Directors chairman Emeritus Prof Datuk Dr Raduan Che Ros.

Ab Rauf said UiTM through the Language Studies Academy could also produce new poems to inculcate arts and cultural values among the coming generations in the One Village, One Poem programme.

He said the state government also encouraged students from UiTM and other institutions of higher learning to be involved in the organisation of world-class programmes like the World Tourism Day (WTD) and World Tourism Conference (WTC) which will be held in Melaka next year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, he described the MCLIVE 7.0 UiTM programme as a good exposure for journalism students to keep up with the latest trends in the world of journalism and news delivery.

MCLIVE 7.0 UiTM is a collaborative programme among final-year students of the Publishing and Journalism Course at the Faculty of Communications and Media Studies, UiTM Melaka and UiTM Shah Alam. It includes the Academic Publishing Expedition Series (SIKAP), Communications and Publishing Platform and Media Hunt NewsCamp. — Bernama