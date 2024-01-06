MELAKA, Jan 6 — The Melaka government will soon patent the state’s signature Lohan Guava, also known as ‘Jambu Melaka’, as the icon of Melaka’s fruit products.

State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the Lohan Guava was chosen because it was gaining popularity among fresh fruit lovers from within and outside the state.

Besides being large, the fruit’s crispness, sweetness and high water content added value, potentially making it a popular choice for tourists during the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024) campaign.

“The Jambu Melaka that will be patented is specifically grown and cultivated on Gadong Island because it tastes different from other places and may be due to the type of soil in the area.

“So far, only four or five growers have cultivated this guava seriously and many have planted it on a small scale around Pulau Gadong,” he told the media after officiating the launch of the Voluntourism — Melaka Nature Epic Challenge programme in conjunction with TMM2024 in Pulau Undan here, today.

Commenting further, he said the launch of Jambu Melaka as the state’s iconic fruit was expected to be done in June, in conjunction with the ‘agriculture month’ for TMM2024.

“In conjunction with the month of June being chosen as the agriculture month, we will hold various programmes including an ‘agrofest’ and more specifically, the largest durian festival in South-east Asia,” he said.

Earlier, a total of 50 volunteers from the EcoDistrict Association, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Putrajaya Fire Department Dive Club and Melaka Kelana Scouts together with the Melaka Fisheries Department and Melaka Marine Park conducted beach and ghost net clean-up drives at Pulau Nangka and Pulau Undan. — Bernama