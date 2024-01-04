Advertisement

MELAKA, Jan 4 — A man was killed, and two others injured after the motorcycles they were riding crashed into a pit in Jalan Bukit Katil, here, this morning.

The Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said in the 6.30am incident, the man, identified as Haiqal Iman Mohd Shahruddin Abdul Qayyum, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the injured victims were identified as Chong Min Yang, 57, and Mohd Zaim Bahrin, 31.

He said initial investigations revealed that the motorcyclists were from the traffic light junction at the Bukit Katil Road Transport Department and headed towards the traffic light junction at Pantai Hospital.

“...the motorcycles they were riding entered a lane that had been cordoned off with cones by the contractor but believed to have been removed by the public,” he said in a statement, adding that the victims, who were unaware of the repair work, fell into the pit.

He said Chong sustained injuries on both his legs while Mohd Zaim suffered head injuries and broke his left leg.

“The victim’s body was sent to the Forensics Department of Melaka Hospital for post-mortem examinations, and an investigation is underway.

“The case is classified under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Bukit Katil Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Supt II Riduan Ahmad, said firemen were dispatched to the scene after they received a distress call at 6.49 am. — Bernama