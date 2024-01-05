PUTRAJAYA, Jan 5 — Promoting food items, including buffets, iftar, and Ramadan sets, as halal for Muslim consumption without the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) is a violation of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff said those intending to provide catering services for Ramadan are advised to obtain the SPHM.

“Food caterers planning to offer buffet services without the SPHM are urged to promptly apply for certification. They can do so through either Jakim or the respective state Islamic religious councils,” she said in a statement today.

Jakim is ready to assist entrepreneurs acquire the SPHM, she said.

For further inquiries, contact Jakim Halal Management Division at 03-8892 5000 or email [email protected]. — Bernama

