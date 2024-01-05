KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The remains of entertainment journalist Siti Nor Hafiza Kamarudin, 40, who died at Charing Cross Hospital, London are expected to arrive in Malaysia tomorrow.

The information was conveyed to the family by her husband, Mohd Roshdi Ramli, via WhatsApp.

He also informed that the body would be flown out of London via flight MH003 today and is expected to arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 7.15 am tomorrow.

“The body will be taken to Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru for funeral prayers before being laid to rest at Raudathul Sakinah, Taman Selasih, Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Karak,” he said.

Siti Nor Hafiza breathed her last at Charing Cross Hospital in London at 3 pm local time (11 pm in Malaysia) on Dec 28.

She was admitted to the hospital after reportedly losing consciousness at Heathrow International Airport on Dec 27 while en route to Malaysia after a vacation.

The journalist, attached to Boom Malaysia and Jurnal Malaysia portals owned by KRU Media, was selected to receive a sponsored travel package with her family to London. She left with her husband and their two children for the holiday in mid-December. — Bernama

