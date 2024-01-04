SEREMBAN, Jan 4 — A 74-year-old man was found dead with stab wounds on his back and ankles in a house in Kampung Pasir Rantau, near here, this morning.

Seremban district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said following this, two male suspects aged 25 and 18 were detained over their alleged involvement in the incident.

“The victim was found dead with injuries. One of the suspects was detained at 5 pm at the scene of the incident and the other when he was called in for questioning,” he said in a statement today.

Arifai said the victim’s body was taken to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here for a post-mortem, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation by contacting case investigating officer ASP Mohd Firdaus Sudeerman at 010-3921373. — Bernama

