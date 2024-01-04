SEBERANG PERAI, Jan 4 — The Local Government Development Ministry is studying a new format of organising open architectural design competitions for future public housing projects (PPRs).

Its minister Nga Kor Ming said the idea for this format comes after the success of an architectural design competition held for the redevelopment of the Bukit Mertajam Market.

He added that the architectural design competitions for PPRs will ensure the designs for these housing units feature beautiful designs that are sustainable, liveable and functional with humanity values.

“We need to conduct a feasibility study first on using this same format for PPR because most PPR are high rise stratified buildings whereas markets are two-storey buildings,” he told reporters after attending the prize presentation for the architectural design ideas competition for the Bukit Mertajam Market here, jointly organised by the Malaysian Institute of Architects and the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP).

He said his ministry will look at the safety aspects and see if they are suitable to be adopted for future PPRs at the national level.

“Let us study this first and we hope to make a decision on this by this year,” he said.

Nga said the design competition for the Bukit Mertajam Market is considered the pilot project using this format.

“Starting today, any large-scale redevelopment projects involving markets in the country such as the Bukit Mertajam Market will practise the same modus operandi, in which we will conduct open archaeological design competitions.

“We are giving the stage to the architects in our country to showcase their talents,” he said.

He said this will ensure all public markets will feature unique designs with the potential of being developed into tourist attractions in 10 years’ time.

Nga said his ministry has allocated a RM110 million special fund to upgrade all the markets in the country through the open architectural design competition concept.

He said all city councils can now apply to the ministry for the funding to upgrade their markets and that priority will be given to markets that are over 50 years old or in poor condition.

On the Bukit Mertajam Market redevelopment project, Nga instructed MBSP to ensure the RM24 million project is completed in two years.

He said the project should start as soon as possible.