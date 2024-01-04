JOHOR BARU, Jan 4 — Floods hit Johor again, affecting four districts in the state as of 2pm today following the continuous heavy rain since last night.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Azmi Rohani said the four districts affected by the floods are Kluang, Mersing, Johor Baru and Kota Tinggi, with a total of 330 victims from 70 families forced to evacuate so far.

In Kluang, 44 people (involving 14 families) from Kampung Contoh were evacuated to a relief centre at the Kluang Municipal Council PPS, while two PPS were opened in Mersing, namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan Air Papan and Sekolah Kebangsaan Tenglu to accommodate 25 victims from six families and 27 victims from five families, respectively.

“In Johor Baru, a total of 234 victims (45 families) from Kampung Sentosa Damai and Kampung Sentosa Barat have been evacuated to the PPS at Dewan Muafakat Kampung Cahaya,” he said, adding that the number of evacuees at the PPS at Dewan Kampung Sungai Tiram was being updated

He said two PPS were opened in Kota Tinggi, namely at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina New Kota and Dewan Pasak Indah, with the number of evacuees being updated.

The floods have also caused several roads to be closed to all vehicles, namely Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang (Batu 25), Jalan Lok Heng/Mawai/Sungai Mas (Sungai Semalok)., while Jalan Lukut Cina-Batu Ampat (Taman Aman), is only opened to heavy vehicles.

Other roads closed are Jalan Kampung Orang Asli, Jalan Johor Baru- Endau and Jalan Batu Pahat- Jemaluang.

The water in Sungai Kahang at Kampung Contoh, Kluang, has exceeded the danger level, while Sungai Siku at Kampung Murni Jaya, Kulai, is at the warning level. — Bernama