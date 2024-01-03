KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― There is no change in the number of flood victims recorded in Kelantan, with 26 people from seven families still at a relief centre (PPS) in Pasir Mas at noon today.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the number of flood victims in Pahang has however dropped to seven people from two families at a PPS in Temerloh, compared to 10 people from three families in the morning.

Meanwhile, a survey at the Drainage and Irrigation Department's telemetry stations found the water in two rivers still at a dangerous level, namely Sungai Pulai in Johor Baru, Johor, and Sungai Arau in Perlis.

Several roads are still closed either due to soil erosion or damage caused by the floods or submerged in flood water. They include Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu; Jalan Sungai Sam to Dabong in Jeli, Kelantan; Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang-Gerik-Jeli and Jalan Kota Tinggi - Kluang.

The Works Ministry, in a post on Facebook, stated that as of 10 am, 18 disaster locations have been detected, with six of them along federal roads and 12 state roads.

Of that number, the disasters recorded involved flooding in six locations, collapsed slopes (five), collapsed roads (four), damaged or collapsed bridges (three).

The 18 disaster locations comprise eight in Pahang, Kelantan (three), Terengganu (two), Kedah (two), Perak (two) and Selangor (one). ― Bernama