KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Floodwaters have fully subsided in Pahang, leading to the closure of the last relief centre (PPS) in Maran, which housed seven victims from two families, tonight.

This is according to the latest nationwide flood situation report issued by the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) at 8pm tonight.

Meanwhile, observations at the Drainage and Irrigation Department Telemetry Station show that two rivers are still at the danger level, namely Sungai Arau in Perlis, which is on a rising trend, and Sungai Pulai in Johor Bahru, Johor, which is dropping.

Advertisement

The report said 19 roads were closed due to floods, slope failures and damage, including Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu; Jalan Sungai Sam to Dabong in Jeli, Kelantan; Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang-Gerik-Jeli in Hulu Perak, Perak; and Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang in Johor.

The Works Ministry, in a post on Facebook, said that as of 6pm today, 17 disaster locations had been detected involving six Federal roads and 11 state roads.

Of this number, floods were recorded in five locations, slope collapse (five), collapsed road (four), and damaged or collapsed bridge (three).

Advertisement

The affected states are Pahang involving three districts, Kelantan, Perak and Kedah with two districts each, and Terengganu, Johor and Selangor with one district each. — Bernama