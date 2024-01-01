KUCHING, Jan 1 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will present recommendations to the Election Commission (EC) regarding a possible redelineation exercise of Sarawak’s electoral boundaries.

Its president Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the party has a special committee responsible for overseeing redelineation issues.

“For now, the matter (redelineation) is still under study. We will only make recommendations because the final decision lies with the EC,” Abang Johari, who is also Sarawak Premier, told reporters after visiting Dataran Ibu Pertiwi here today.

Earlier today, EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh, in a statement, said the commission was considering and evaluating the suitability of conducting a redelineation exercise for Sarawak.

Abdul Ghani said a redelineation exercise could only be carried out after the expiration of the eight-year interval period from the date of completion of the previous exercise, or when there are amendments to the composition of members of the Dewan Rakyat or state legislative assemblies.

“The last redelineation exercise for the states of Malaya was completed in 2018, while for Sarawak and Sabah, it was done in 2015 and 2017, respectively,” he said in the statement.

Abdul Ghani said that any redelineation proposal would only commence upon notification to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker and the Prime Minister by the EC and a notice published as provided under Part II, Section 4, Thirteenth Schedule of the Federal Constitution. — Bernama