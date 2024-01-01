KUCHING, Jan 1 — The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is kicking off the new year with a spring-cleaning initiative that will run from now until February 9 in preparation for the festive season.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the council in collaboration with Trienekens, will be providing Roll-On-Roll-Off (RORO) bins at strategic locations for residents to responsibly dispose of their bulky household items.

“This facility is intended to assist residents in clearing their homes during this busy period, thereby avoiding unsightly and illegal dumping practices.

“Please do not fill these with tree branches or construction waste,” he said in his New Year message on Facebook.

He added that details of the cleaning schedule have been published in local newspapers and are also available on MBKS website at http://www.mbks.gov.my.

Wee also shared some of MBKS’ exciting initiatives and activities lined up for 2024 including the council’s push to make its own practices more sustainable and convenient for residents.

“I am thrilled to announce MBKS’s shift towards e-billing for assessment rates, in line with the latest technological advancements.

“Starting from 2025, we will discontinue the printing of hard copy bills. Please opt for e-billing by downloading the necessary form from http://mbks.sarawak.gov.my under Downloadable-form > Application Form for e-bill for assessment rates bills.

“E-billing forms can also be obtained at the MBKS One Stop Service Counter and UTC Kuching, Sibu or Miri,” he said, adding that more information can be obtained through the council’s Rating and Valuation Division at 082-354200 (extension 6246, 6247, or 6249).

In promotion of eco-friendly practices, he said that the council will be transitioning the majority of its standard lighting fixtures to LED in efforts to not only improve environmental sustainability but also to brighten spaces with additional decorative lighting.

“We are further enhancing security in the MBKS area with the Implementation of an extensive CCTV network, so that everyone can feel safe when they walk our streets,” he added.

In line with Kuching’s recognition as Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy, Wee said MBKS will be opening the tender for the construction of the city’s gastronomy centre, which is poised to become a hub of culinary and cultural excellence in Kuching.

“We hope everyone will continue to enjoy our important markets and hawker centres in the year ahead, as well as our farmers’ markets and many special bazaars.

“At MBKS, we will be supporting these key sites of community with pop-ups and events and with better information across our digital platforms. We will complete the KSH Hawker Centre, which will offer a variety of local food options,” he said.

In terms of infrastructure, he said MBKS is currently working on Hui Sing Garden in ensuring that it continues to be a vibrant and welcoming space for all.

“We will continue to maintain and upgrade all our infrastructure and are constantly resurfacing our roads and repairing our drains.

“Our city has been strengthened by decades of investment and we must ensure it lasts into the next generation,” he said.

Wee pointed out that MBKS’ ongoing commitment was to improve the quality of life for residents of Kuching South.

“This goal is driven by the effective implementation of policies, diligent service delivery, and active community engagement.

“We are dedicated to fostering a sense of unity and collaboration among our community members, and we warmly invite everyone to participate in the various events and programmes scheduled for the year. Our collective efforts are crucial for the continued progress and enhancement of our city,” he remarked.

He called on the people to continue working together with the council to forge a brighter future for Kuching city.

“Our united efforts can create a significant impact, nurturing a stronger and more vibrant community for all,” he said. — Borneo Post