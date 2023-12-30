KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — MYAirline has alerted its valued customers about potential scams relating to pending refunds.

"As part of our commitment to customer security, we are advising caution and awareness to prevent any fraudulent activities," it said in a statement on Saturday.

MYAirline said there have been reports recently of individuals falsely claiming to be representatives of the airline, reaching out to customers awaiting refunds for their flight bookings.

These scammers employ various tactics, including phone calls, emails, or messages on social media platforms, to deceive customers into providing personal information or making payments under false pretenses.

Advertisement

"To safeguard against potential scams, we advise our customers to verify the source when receiving communication regarding refunds.

"Check for official email addresses or contact numbers associated with MYAirline. Official communications from us will be from the myairline.my domain," it said.

The airline advised those who have encountered any suspicious communication or fraudulent behaviour to report it immediately to MYAirline’s official customer support channels or relevant authorities.

Advertisement

"For further assistance or enquiries regarding refunds or any concerns, customers are encouraged to reach out to MYAirline’s official customer service channels via [email protected] or speak to us via +603 8966 2522," it added. — Bernama