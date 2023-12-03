KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Police investigations into transactions involving i-Serve Online Mall Sdn Bhd to see if there is a paper trail linking the e-commerce company and troubled budget carrier MYAirlines are still ongoing.

Commercial Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the investigation papers into MYAirlines, whose co-founder is being investigated for money-laundering offences, will take time, Mingguan Malaysia reported today.

“We’re still identifying the paper trail that was used for investments involving the companies mentioned. It is and will take some time,” he was quoted as saying by the Sunday edition of Malay daily Utusan Malaysia.

Home-grown budget carrier MYAirline stopped its domestic and regional operations abruptly in October, citing cashflow woes.

On October 17, police arrested its co-founder, his wife and son on suspicion of committing offences under Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, but subsequently released them on bail.

Police have been making a spate of arrests since then. Among those who have been taken in for questioning include a lawyer, a treasury assistant, a finance assistant, a research and development manager and a shareholder of i-Serve.

Apart from that, Ramli said the police have identified the assets owned by Roger Ng which were earlier seized by the United States authorities.

He said they are now in the process of identifying which assets belonged to 1MDB.

Ng, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on March 22 by a US federal court for helping former Goldman Sachs executive Tim Leissner loot billions of dollars from the Malaysian sovereign investment fund.

He was repatriated to Malaysia on October 8 to face 1MDB-related charges at home.