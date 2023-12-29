KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — There will be a scheduled closure of the U-turn heading North at KM 15.6 of the Besraya Highway from 3pm to 9pm on every working day starting on January 2.

Besraya (M) Sdn Bhd said in a statement that the scheduled closure is only implemented from Monday to Friday, to ensure smooth traffic for residents around Salak Selatan.

During the closure of the U-turn, traffic will be diverted to the U-turn at KM B0.8 (1km away from the original U-turn at KM 15.6) to smoothen traffic flow.

“Rapid development along the Besraya Highway, such as Kuchai Lama, Pekan Salak Selatan, Bandar Tasik Permaisuri and Taman Salak Jaya, is one of the factors leading to increased traffic in the area.

Advertisement

“Also, the issue of cross traffic (traffic-weaving) at the intersection is also a major factor for highway users from the North around Salak Selatan and the East-West Link who use the U-turn, which disrupts traffic flow on the main route of the Besraya Highway.

“This also leads to severe congestion during the evening rush hour where the route is congested up to Jalan Chan Sow Lin and the Interchange of Ikan Mas, Besraya Highway,” according to the statement.

Besraya apologises for the inconvenience and thanks highway users for their cooperation. For queries, contact Besline at 1-800-88-0999. — Bernama

Advertisement