MELAKA, Dec 28 — Several roads will be closed in and around Bandar Melaka and traffic diversions will also be enforced in conjunction with the ushering of the New Year and Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024) celebrations starting tomorrow.

Melaka Tengah ACP Christopher Patit said the road closure will start at 6am on December 29 and ends at 7am on January 1, 2024.

“The roads involved in the closure are Jalan Tun Mutahir, Jalan Hang Tuah from Bangunan Maybank to the traffic light junction at Pengkalan Rama.

“The traffic lights junction at Jalan Tun Ali can still be used and traffic flow will be directed to Jalan Tun Mamat, Jalan Graha Maju and Jambatan Jalan Persisiran Bunga Raya (The Shore),” he said in a statement here today.

Christopher added that visitors can park their cars at the open car park between Medan Selera Tun Ali, throughout Jalan Graha Maju and Jalan Tun Mamat and other nearby areas.

He added that visitors can also use the free bus service (Panorama) that will be made available at Jalan Lagenda from 6pm on December 31 to 1am on January 1, 2024.

“Police will deploy 207 officers throughout the programme to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow. Members of the public must plan their entry and exit early to ensure they reach their destination without any obstacles. They are also advised to use alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion,” he said. — Bernama

