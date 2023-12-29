GEORGE TOWN, Dec 29 ― The employer of a worker killed while conducting maintenance work on a lift at a shopping complex in Jalan Burma, here, Tuesday, will face legal action if there is a violation under the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) 1994.

Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) director Hairozie Asri said the department investigated the location as soon as they received information about the incident.

He said DOSH has also issued an immediate stop work notice pending investigations.

“The investigation is carried out under Section 15 of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 on the employer’s responsibility for the safety and health of their employees while carrying out work activities.

“The employer has been ordered to conduct an internal probe to identify the cause of the incident and improvement measures and to present the case to the department,” he said in a statement today.

Hairozie said DOSH would obtain relevant documents, record witness statements, and conduct further inspection on the lift systems.

Employers are responsible for ensuring the safety and health at the workplace, in line with the provisions under Section 15(1) of the OSHA 1994, he said, adding that they are required to conduct risk assessments and implement effective risk controls before carrying out any work activity.

“This is to eliminate or reduce safety risks to workers and the public and to prevent accidents during work activities,” he said.

DOSH views seriously each occupational accident and disease resulting from work activities in all sectors and is committed to raising the level of occupational safety and health in the country, he added.

In the tragic accident, R. Tinesh Kumar, 28, was confirmed dead at the scene due to severe head injuries, while his 53-year-old colleague was unhurt. ― Bernama