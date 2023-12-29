TEMERLOH, Dec 29 — Three tertiary students and a schoolboy were charged at the Sessions Court here today with riding their motorcycles recklessly and dangerously on the East Coast Highway recently.

The accused, Ammar Muizzuddin Abdul Aziz, 19, Wan Muhammad Syahmi Wan Zulkifli, 20, Mohamad Haiqal Mohd Hanafi, 22, and a 15-year-old boy pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to them separately before Judge Ahmad Rizki Abdul Jalil.

They were alleged to have committed the offence on Yamaha YI5ZR motorcycles at the eastbound stretch of KM127 of the East Coast Highway (LPT 1), Temerloh at about 6.30pm last Sunday.

They were charged under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which is punishable with imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000 upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Khairunnisa Zaffar offered bail at RM5,000 per person for the three tertiary students and RM2,000 for the teenager.

However, the accused’s lawyer Khairul Anuar Abu Hasan Ashaari appealed for a lower bail as his clients were all students and still dependent on their parents.

The court allowed bail at RM3,000 for the tertiary students and RM1,500 for the schoolboy, and set February 6, 2024, for case mention at the Temerloh Magistrates’ Court.

The accused arrived in court about 8am earlier with injuries on their hands and legs.

A 28-second clip went viral on social media recently showing a group of motorcyclists doing dangerous “Superman” stunts which caused an accident on LPT1.

Police later said the incident occurred last Sunday and was recorded by one of the motorcyclists involved. — Bernama