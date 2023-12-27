KUANTAN, Dec 27 — Police are investigating a viral video of a group of motorcyclists doing a “Superman” stunt, which caused an accident on the East Coast Highway 1 (LPT1) last Sunday.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mazlan Hassan said police have traced the 28-second clip which went viral on social media at 10am today.

He said the incident occurred last Sunday at the eastbound KM127 of the LPT 1 and was recorded by one of the motorcyclists involved.

“We are tracking those involved and several motorcyclists have also come forward to the Temerloh District Headquarters’ Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Division to facilitate investigations,” he said in a statement today.

Mazlan said the case has been classified under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

He urged members of the public with any information about the incident to assist the police by contacting 09-2716222. — Bernama

