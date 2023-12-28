KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 28 — The body of an 11-year-old boy, who was feared to have drowned after falling into Sungai Tok Hakim in Kampung Tok Hakim near here yesterday, was found at about 11am today.

Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue Station chief Rozizah Abni Hajar said the Fire and Rescue Department team found the body of Muhammad Harraz Ilman Mohd Syahril Redhuan about 30 metres from where he was last seen and at a depth of about 1.5 metres.

She said the fully clothed body had been handed over to the police.

“The body was found face down at the bottom of the river. We had difficulty finding the body due to the weather conditions and the riverbed being full of undergrowth,” she said when met at the scene of the incident in Kampung Tok Hakim here today.

Advertisement

Rozizah said the operation, which began at 5pm yesterday, was ended at noon today.

In the incident yesterday, Muhammad Harraz Ilman was reported to have gone missing after he slipped and fell into the river while playing with his brother Muhammad Firas Wafiy, 9, and a friend at about 4.46pm.

A total of 72 personnel from various agencies, including the department’s K9 unit, took part in the operation. — Bernama

Advertisement