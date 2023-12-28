KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 28 — The search and rescue operation for Muhammad Harraz Ilman Mohd Syahril Redhuan, who is feared to have drowned after he slipped and fell while swimming in Sungai Tok Hakim, resumed at 8am today.

Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue Station chief Rozizah Abni Hajar said the search and rescue operation for the 11-year-old boy today would focus on an area within a 100-metre (m) radius from the scene, with assistance from the K9 unit and three more Water Rescue Teams (PPDA).

She said the operation on the second round would be conducted using surface searching technique and patrolling by eight boats belonging to the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Civil Defence Force (APM) and police as well as members of the public.

“We resumed our operation, which was called off at 2 am, at 8 am. The river water level is quite low. So, we are using the surface searching technique first.

Advertisement

“In addition to the assistance of the PPDA personnel, we are also activating the K9 unit to help us out,” she said when met at the scene of the incident.

Rozizah said the uncertain weather conditions and underwater plants complicated their search for the victim and that divers would resume their search once the weather conditions were better.

“Our obstacle now is the weather as it rains intermittently. We have to wait for the rain to stop for the divers to continue their search,” she said.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the fire department was alerted to the disappearance of Muhammad Harraz Ilman by a member of the public at 4.46 pm.

According to witnesses, the victim, his brother Muhammad Firas Wafiy, 9, and a friend were swimming in the river soon after Asar prayer time.

Muhammad Firas Wafiy and his friend were saved but the victim was swept away by strong currents. — Bernama