KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 28 — The Search and Rescue (SAR) operation for an 11-year-old boy, feared drowned after slipping and falling while swimming with his younger brother and a friend in Sungai Tok Hakim, Kampung Tok Hakim here this afternoon will continue tomorrow morning after it was abandoned due to failing lights at midnight.

Kuala Terengganu fire and rescue station chief Rozizah Abni Hajar said the operation to find Muhammad Harraz Ilman Mohd Syahril Redhuan will continue at about 7am this morning.

She said the SAR comprising personnel from the state Fire and Rescue Department had to be called off due to darkness and strong currents.

“The search is now focused on the surface with boats searching around a radius of 500 metres from the location where the victim is believed to have drowned. Tomorrow (Thursday) divers will continue the search,” Rozizah told Bernama last night.

Rozizah said 82 officers from various agencies including the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia, Pasukan Bomba Simpanan (PBS), Police, medical officers and Rela members are involved in the SAR.

“According to witnesses, the victim, his brother Muhammad Firas Wafiy, 9, and a friend went to bathe in the river soon after Asar prayers.

“Muhammad Firas Wafiy and his friend were saved but the victim was swept away by strong currents,” she told reporters at the scene earlier today. — Bernama

