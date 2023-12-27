KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 27 — An 11-year-old boy is feared drowned while swimming with his younger brother and a friend in Sungai Tok Hakim, Kampung Tok Hakim here today.

Kuala Terengganu fire station chief Rozizah Abni Hajar said they were alerted to the disappearance of Muhammad Harraz Ilman Mohd Syahril Redhuan by a member of the public at 4.46pm.

She said 19 personnel from the state Fire and Rescue Department were immediately dispatched to the scene to conduct a search and rescue operation (SAR).

“According to witnesses, the victim, his brother Muhammad Firas Wafiy, 9, and a friend went to bathe in the river soon after Asar prayer time.

“Muhammad Firas Wafiy and his friend were saved but the victim was swept away by strong currents,” she told reporters at the scene. — Bernama

