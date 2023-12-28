KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — A total of 77 Malaysians were arrested abroad for various drug offences from 2021 to November this year.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said of that number, 32 were arrested for drug smuggling in 2021 and 17 were arrested for the same offence in 2022.

Following that, 28 individuals were arrested at the entry points of various countries after they were influenced into becoming drug mules during the first 11 months of this year.

“Recently, cases of Malaysians arrested abroad for being drug mules have been increasing.

“Drug syndicates can influence and manipulate Malaysians by offering through social media lucrative wages of between RM5,000 and RM10,000 to smuggle drugs abroad,” he said in a statement today.

He said this situation was very worrying and police called on all Malaysians to be vigilant and not be deceived by drug syndicates who are increasingly devious by dangling high rewards to find victims to smuggle drugs abroad.

Police ask the public to contact the NCID hotline at 012-2087222 immediately if they have any questions or doubts regarding offers of free vacations or lucrative jobs abroad. — Bernama

